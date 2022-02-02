How Much Do Super Bowl Halftime Artists Make?

In a span of 25 minutes, a football stadium is transformed into an iconic concert venue and back, showcasing the world’s greatest musical talent in front of television’s grandest audience.

The Super Bowl LVII halftime show was no different.

After the second quarter of the Eagles vs. Chiefs game on Sunday, Feb. 12, millions of eyeballs got to enjoy a show from one of the world's most famous performers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Lights, camera, action - let’s take a look at how much halftime performers are paid:

Who performed the Super Bowl LVII halftime show?

The Super Bowl LVII halftime show featured the one and only Rihanna.

The singer's performance during America's biggest sporting event was her first live performance in over five years and marked the end of her previous boycott of the event.

How much do Super Bowl halftime performers get paid?

You may be thinking that the NFL is willing to pay top dollar to get such an iconic lineup of halftime performers. The truth is, artists that perform at a Super Bowl halftime historically make nothing.

In a 2016 interview with Forbes, NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter said: “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs.”

Why do artists perform at Super Bowl halftime shows?

While halftime performers don’t get a paycheck from the NFL for their time and efforts, ultimately, they reap financial benefits through their guaranteed exposure to millions of people.

Through the halftime performances, artists are given an unmatched opportunity to promote their newest albums or singles, driving traffic to their upcoming tours or latest projects.

In 2020, Spotify reported that Super Bowl LIV’s halftime performance by Shakira spiked her streams by 230% while Jennifer Lopez’s went up 335%.

In 2018, Justin Timberlake’s halftime show increased his sales gain by 534%.

How much do Super Bowl halftime shows cost?

While Super Bowl performers are not paid by the NFL, the production details can be quite pricey. Whether it’s for fireworks, LED panels or extravagant entrances, here are some of the most notable halftime shows we have seen and the costs involved: