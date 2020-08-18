Grand Slam Fuels Padres to Drama Free Win Over Texas

Another day, another grand slam, another win.

This time it came with a little less drama.

Wil Myers hit a grand slam in the first inning, sending the Padres on their way to a 6-4 win over the Rangers. The slam was Myers' first since his first career home run, which came in 2013 for the Rays.

Jurickson Profar added a two-run blast in the fourth inning.

Texas didn't go without a fight. Luis Patino got out of a bases loaded jam after issuing three walks in the sixth inning. Emilio Pagan backed up Drew Pomeranz and got the final two outs of the eighth inning. After giving up a single and a walk, Cal Quantrill entered the game to get the final out and his first career save.

The win allows the team to end its nine game road trip with back-to-back victories. After dropping five straight games, and dropping below .500 for the first time this season the Padres are 13-12.

They continue their series with the Rangers with two straight at Petco Park, to start an eight game homestand.

You need — no, DESERVE — every angle of this Manny Machado catch! 🌟#FriarFaithful pic.twitter.com/D4ds0KxH50 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 18, 2020

