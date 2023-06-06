Golf pros react to PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger

Who could've seen this one coming?
The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday morning that it would merge with the controversial LIV Golf in order to "unify the game of golf." The deal also includes the DP World Tour, which is the PGA's European Tour.
The announcement has shocked the golf world and has pro players who currently tour utterly speechless.
So how did the players react and what is being said about the merge? Let's take a look at some of the reactions:
