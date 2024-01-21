Farmers Insurance Open tees off Wednesday at Torrey Pines

The PGA's premier event in San Diego returns this week with the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

The tournament runs Wednesday, January 24th through Saturday, January 27th. The Farmers features a Saturday finish to avoid going head to head with NFL conference championship games on Sunday, and to avoid broadcast conflicts with the tournaments television partner. This is the 3rd consecutive year the Farmers has featured a Wednesday through Saturday 4 round format.

As usual, the Farmers features a loaded 156 player field with plenty of big name golfers.

12 of the top 30 players in the World Golf Rankings will be teeing it up at Torrey, including ten major championship winners.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

+ Justin Thomas

+ Hideki Matsuyama

+ Collin Morikawa

+ Shane Lowry

+ Gary Woodland

+ Francesco Molinari

+ Jason Day

+ Keegan Bradley

+ Stewart Cink

Seven past Farmers Open champions are in the field, including defending champion Max Homa.

In addition to the star power, the Farmers field includes players with San Diego ties. Charley Hoffman, Xander Schauffele and J.J. Spaun are all golfers with San Diego connections that have played in the Farmers before. Cameron Sisk from El Cajon and Valhalla High School will be making his Farmers debut and playing in just his second PGA tournament.

The Farmers field also includes amateur Nick Dunlap, who shocked the golf world be winning the American Express at La Quinta on Sunday. Dunlap is the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA tour, the last amateur to win a PGA tournament was San Diego's Phil Mickelson, who captured the 1991 Northern Telecom Open.

The golfers will play 3 of their 4 rounds on the South course at Torrey Pines. As in past events, the South course will challenge PGA pros with tough rough and length, total yardage is expected to surpass 7,700 yards.

"Torrey's identity has always been its length," says Marty Gorsich, Farmers Insurance Open CEO. "It's always been part of our differentiation."

Torrey is long, the field is strong, we'll see which golfer will be holding the iconic Farmers surfboard and trophy Saturday after 72 holes of PGA play.