Formula 1's highly-anticipated Miami Grand Prix is well underway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Although Saturday does not hold the main event, many are there -- while others are tuning in virtually -- for the Sprint Race and qualifying session.
An F1 Sprint Race is a shorter race with more intensity which, as of the 2023 season, takes place on the Saturday of a Grand Prix weekend.
This provides Grand Prix attendees with additional entertainment included in their weekend ticket and gives drivers a chance to earn valuable points.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
A few hours later will be the qualifying session ahead of race day. Qualifying for Sunday runs from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Sprint Race results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|LAPS
|TIME/RETIRED
|PTS
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|19
|31:31.383
|8
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|19
|+3.371s
|7
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|19
|+5.095s
|6
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB HONDA RBPT
|19
|+14.971s
|5
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|19
|+15.222s
|4
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|19
|+15.750s
|3
|7
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HAAS FERRARI
|19
|+22.054s
|2
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB HONDA RBPT
|19
|+29.816s
|1
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|ALPINE RENAULT
|19
|+31.880s
|0
|10
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|19
|+34.355s
|0
|11
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|KICK SAUBER FERRARI
|19
|+35.078s
|0
|12
|63
|George Russell
|MERCEDES
|19
|+35.755s
|0
|13
|23
|Alexander Albon
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|19
|+36.086s
|0
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|KICK SAUBER FERRARI
|19
|+36.892s
|0
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|ALPINE RENAULT
|19
|+37.740s
|0
|16
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|19
|+49.347s
|0
|17
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|19
|+59.409s
|0
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|19
|+66.303s
|0
|NC
|18
|Lance Stroll
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1
|+0 lap
|0
|NC
|4
|Lando Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|0
|+0 lap
|0
South Florida native and Williams Racing driver Logan Sargeant secured the 10th spot in the Sprint Race.
SportsWrap
The top sports headlines of the day
For those coming out to Hard Rock Stadium throughout the weekend, be aware of road closures.