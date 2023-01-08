Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for.

Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bills a 7-0 lead over the New England Patriots.

It was an incredible moment for what’s been a week unlike any other for Hamlin, the Bills and the NFL.

Hamlin, like many others across the NFL were stunned by the storybook start.

OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!! — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

Hamlin has been at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since collapsing on the field during the Bills’ game against the Bengals on Monday. He suffered a cardiac arrest and has shown “remarkable improvement” over the last week.

The Bills honored Hamlin across Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Players, coaches and fans wore No. 3 hats, shirts and jerseys and had a special moment dedicated to Hamlin before the game commenced.

Damar Hamlin also tweeted out before the game that he was ready to support his team from Cincinnati.

Sunday was intended to be a day of celebration, and Hines and the Bills made sure to meet the occasion early.