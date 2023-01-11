Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin Heading Home After Being Discharged From Buffalo Hospital

The Bills safety spent the last two days at Buffalo General Medical Center for further testing

By Max Molski

Damar Hamlin is on his way home.

The Buffalo Bills safety was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, the team announced on Wednesday. 

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,”Jamie Nadler, MD, the care team lead for Hamlin, said.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. He spent the next week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he made “remarkable improvement” after being in critical condition.

He was discharged from UC Medical Center one week after his on-field collapse and admitted to Buffalo General on Monday. The 24-year-old went through a “comprehensive medical evaluation,” along with other tests, on Tuesday.

Hamlin’s parents and younger brother joined him at the hospital on Tuesday. His 7-year-old brother, Damir, had not been allowed to see him in the ICU in Cincinnati due to rules that try to prevent the spread of flu and RSV, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said.

The NFL community has rallied around Hamlin over the past nine days, and now he can continue to make progress alongside his family and teammates at home.

