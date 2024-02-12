Chiefs' Mecole Hardman says he ‘blacked out' after making game-winning catch during Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. caught the game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in overtime during the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Hardman told TODAY about the moment just hours later — though he said he is just starting to remember details about it himself.

"I don't remember none of it, like literally when I caught the pass, I blacked out for a second," Hardman said. "I guess the magnitude of the moment just got to me."

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Mecole Hardman Jr. of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"But all I can remember is, after I caught it, I just see (Mahomes) running to me like, 'You're a champion!' and I'm like, 'Oh, we won! OK, bet.' And then I started celebrating," he continued. "But I definitely don't remember nothing after I caught a ball."

Though the Chiefs trailed against the San Francisco 49ers at halftime 10-3, the team rallied to tie the game 19-19 by the end of the fourth quarter. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers by the end of overtime, winning the game 25-22.

Mahomes described his pass to the 25-year-old wide receiver moments after the game ended at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, according to NFL Network.

"Can I tell a quick, funny story?" Mahomes asked. "I threw a touchdown to this dude at the end the game, and he looked at me and he had no idea. I said, 'Dude, we just won the Super Bowl!' He blacked out, he had no idea. He didn't even celebrate at the beginning! I'm like, 'What are we doing?'"

At halftime, Hardman said it was his fellow player Travis Kelce who gave a speech that helped the team turn the game around.

"(Kelce) really said something in there, just to get us focused and just let them know that we're being ourselves, because obviously we didn't play our best half," he said to TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "The defense was doing everything they needed to do, but the offense wasn't producing. So Trav gave a little heartfelt speech at halftime that kind of got the fire going."

Hardman, who was traded in October from the New York Jets to the Chiefs midseason, said the overtime win hadn't really sunk in yet.

"Man, I just feel like my road was just so like a roller coaster — just up and down," Hardman said. "Getting traded — first time ever happened in my career — and just going back to a team that I got drafted by, and being welcomed and actually being here, winning the Super Bowl. I wouldn't have any other way."

Savannah and Hoda asked Hardman, who appeared on TODAY around 3 a.m. local time in Las Vegas, how he has been celebrating over the course of the evening.

"Well you guys know what they say — what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, right? But it's been a little party, we went out to the party with the team after the game," he said. "I kind of ventured off and did a little something here and there. But I'm here though, talking to y'all!"

Hardman's response sent Hoda and Savannah into laughter.

"You phrased it like, 'I've been out and about,' and you deserve every second of it," Hoda replied. "We're super proud."

Savannah added: "You're right on time for us, even though it's 3 o'clock in the morning there. Mecole, enjoy every bit of it. You've certainly earned it and made everybody proud."

