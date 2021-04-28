Bryce Harper hit in face by pitch, leaves game bloodied, Joe Girardi ejected originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper left Wednesday night's game in the sixth inning after being hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball from St. Louis Cardinals' lefty Genesis Cabrera.

Harper was hit in the cheek by the pitch. He was bloodied but left the field under his own power.

Cabrera entered the game in the sixth inning with the score tied, 3-3. After hitting Harper, Cabrera hit Didi Gregorius in the ribs with the next pitch.

Cabrera did not appear to be throwing at either Phillie. In fact, he was upset about hitting both of them. He was simply wild. Grossly wild.

Home plate umpire Chris Segal thought there was intent in Cabrera’s pitches. He issued warnings to both benches. That brought a furious Joe Girardi out of the Phillies’ dugout. He was quickly ejected by Segal.

Girardi responded by gesturing that someone else should be thrown out, maybe Cabrera, maybe the umpire for issuing a warning to the Phillies.

As Girardi left the field, he shouted at Cabrera. The benches did not clear.

The Phillies did take advantage of the two hit batsmen and took a 4-3 lead in the inning on a hit by Andrew McCutchen.

Harper entered the game hitting .329 with six homers and a 1.083 OPS.

Thankfully, Harper later posted an Instagram video saying he was doing OK.