Get to Know Oceanside Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor And Sign Up for Winter Olympics Newsletter

Oceanside native Elana Meyers Taylor is once again heading to the Winter Olympics. The decorated bobsledder born in the San Diego County city will represent Team USA in Beijing.

Meyers Taylor is no stranger to achieving success at the Winter Games, earning silver medals in the 2018 and 2014 games, held in Pyeongchang and Sochi, respectively.



The 37-year-old bobsledder was born in Oceanside but grew up primarily in Douglasville, Georgia. She made her first Olympic appearance in the 2010 Vancouver games, taking home a bronze medal for Team USA.

Meyers Taylor made history in 2015, winning the World Championship in women’s bobsledding, becoming the first female bobsledder to do so in the U.S.

Team USA’s women’s bobsledding team has earned medals in every Olympic Winter Games since 2002 when the team was first created. According to Team USA, Meyers Taylor, paired with fellow bobsledder Kaillie Humphries, have a good shot of continuing the decades-long winning trend.

