Aztecs, Toreros and Tritons Games Put on the Shelf

College basketball fans in San Diego have a lot less to watch after Tuesday.

San Diego State, San Diego and UC San Diego all had games canceled - while the Toreros will be out of action for another two week stretch.

The Aztecs were scheduled to fly to Lubbock, Texas for a two-game series against New Mexico. Brian Dutcher's team didn't leave town, the result of a dwindling Lobos roster. According to the Albuquerque Journal, New Mexico called off the series and the remainder of their season could be in jeopardy. The Lobos finished Saturday's game with eight players, and with more expected to opt out the program would fall below seven scholarship athletes, the required number for competition in the Mountain West.

Neither the conference or the programs involved made an official announcement about the games on Tuesday.

San Diego State did contact the coach of a high profile west coast program about scheduling a game in place of the New Mexico series, but as of Tuesday night a meeting between the teams did not appear likely. SDSU's next scheduled game is Monday at Viejas Arena against San Jose State.

As for the Toreros, they announced that Tuesday's home game against BYU was canceled less than four hours before tip-off. Another COVID-19 case within the program triggered their fourth pause of team activities since November. The next scheduled game for Sam Scholl's team is February 18 against Santa Clara.

The Tritons found out today that neither men's or women's teams will face Hawaii this weekend. UC San Diego announced that the programs mutually agreed to cancel the two-game series.

Both teams are exploring other scheduling options in place of the Hawaii games.