Aztecs outlast Huskies in OT, LeDee helps SDSU snatch back 100-97 win

A team familiar with winning tense ballgames played one that had a March feel to it Sunday night. Just as they did in last season's NCAA Tournament San Diego State (4-1) found a way.

Jaedon LeDee continued to stir up early Player of the Year buzz with a 34 points 17 rebound performance to help the Aztecs get past Washington 100-97 in the finale of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas.

San Diego State had a chance to cruise to the finish, leading 80-70 following a LeDee dunk with 3:21 left in the second half. Washington closed regulation on a 15-5 run to force overtime.

Sahvir Wheeler went to the hoop with six seconds left to get Washington within a point. San Diego State got the ball to Reese Waters following the ensuing inbound. Waters was tied up before the Aztecs could call a timeout, with the possession arrow in UW's favor.

The Huskies went to Paul Mulcahy with the game on the line. Mulcahy drew a foul on LeDee and made one of two free throws to force OT.

Washington led by as much as four in overtime. LeDee scored six straight SDSU points, including a go-ahead layup with 36 seconds remaining. Lamont Butler helped seal the overtime comeback with one of his five steals.

LeDee went 10-of-20 from the floor and 14-of-18 from the free throw line, and upped his averages to 26.8 and 10.6 boards. Elijah Saunders finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Micah Parrish added 15 points and Waters chipped in with 13.

The Aztecs are off until Saturday when they face Cal in San Juan Capistrano.