Alcohol banned from general public at Paris Olympic venues, organizers say

Fans will be able to see the world’s top athletes at stadiums across Paris during the Olympics next summer, but they will need to look elsewhere for French wine.

A Paris 2024 spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY Sports that alcohol will not be served to spectators at competition venues unless they are VIPs.

The spokesperson cited Evin’s law, a 1991 statute that pertains to alcohol and tobacco. French law does not permit the sale of alcohol in “stadiums, physical education rooms, gymnasiums” and other sports venues. There are different rules in place for catered hospitality areas, which VIP suites would qualify under.

“Paris 2024 has not sought an exemption from this law,” the spokesperson told USA TODAY Sports in a statement. “Such an exemption would have required a change in the law for an event the size of the Games.”

Evin’s law has exceptions for up to 10 events per organizer per year. While the Olympics will have hundreds of competitions, organizers for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France negotiated an exemption for the tournament, which will be held in September and October.

The 2024 Olympics are the second global sporting event to face an alcohol controversy in the last year. FIFA officials announced that the 2022 World Cup would be alcohol-free just 48 hours before competition kicked off in Qatar.

Alcohol was also set to be banned from stadiums at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before the event was delayed and later held without live spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beer and wine were available at the prior two Summer Games in London (2012) and Rio de Janeiro (2016).