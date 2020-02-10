AJ Cassavell Joins Sports Wrap OT

As the Padres descend on Peoria, they'll do so with a roster untouched by the recent MLB blockbuster. AJ Preller took a swing for former Red Sox AL MVP Mookie Betts, but instead saw the Dodgers land the star outfielder.

MLB.com Padres beat writer AJ Cassavell joined Sports Wrap OT to discuss the team's reaction to the Betts trade.

He also gave insight on the club's unproven starting rotation, the impact of Tommy Pham, expectations for Fernando Tatis Jr. and more.

Padres pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training Wednesday February 12th, with their first workout the following day. The club holds its first full workout on February 18th.