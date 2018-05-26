Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on this week in San Diego sports. (Published Saturday, May 26, 2018)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of May 28th to June third.

PADRES: The Friars are back in town! Monday-Thursday the Miami Marlins head to Petco Park and Friday-Sunday the Cincinnati Reds head downtown for a three-game series. Friday is Party in the Park: Taste of Petco Park Saturday is Play Ball Weekend and Sunday is Military Salute: POW/MIA Recognition Day.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S CREW: Friday-Sunday at the IRA Nationals in Lake Natoma, California.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S ROWING: Friday-Sunday at the IRA National Championships in Princeton, New Jersey.