Weekly San Diego Sports Preview - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

By Becki Schildhouse

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated at 10:28 PM PDT on May 26, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

    NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on this week in San Diego sports. (Published Saturday, May 26, 2018)

    Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of May 28th to June third.

    PADRES: The Friars are back in town! Monday-Thursday the Miami Marlins head to Petco Park and Friday-Sunday the Cincinnati Reds head downtown for a three-game series. Friday is Party in the Park: Taste of Petco Park Saturday is Play Ball Weekend and Sunday is Military Salute: POW/MIA Recognition Day.

    UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

    -MEN’S CREW: Friday-Sunday at the IRA Nationals in Lake Natoma, California.

    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

    -MEN’S ROWING: Friday-Sunday at the IRA National Championships in Princeton, New Jersey.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices