San Diego’s Haley Moore Seals Arizona’s National Championship

The NCAA National championship game was on the line Wednesday afternoon between the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the University of Arizona Wildcats in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Junior golfer Haley Moore sunk the final putt that sealed the National Championship for the wildcats women's golf team in sudden death.

Moore knocked in a birdie on the 19th hole and broke down in tears while celebrating the program’s third national championship title.

“It means so much. It’s actually like a dream. I never would have thought winning a national championship would be like this.” said Moore after her emotional win. “I’m just so happy right now and for my team. I did this for them.” Moore graduated from San Pasqual High School in Escondido.