Legendary Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay has died in a plane crash, according to officials.

Halladay's plane went down just after noon in the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa, Florida. It landed upside down in shallow water, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said.

Photo credit: WFLA

Since retiring to Florida with his wife and two children, Halladay had picked up flying as a habit, posting just last month about his joy of buying an Icon A5 aircraft.

Halladay, known as "Doc," pitched four seasons with the Phillies before retiring after injuries cut short his 2013 season. He won the 2010 National League Cy Young Award and pitched a perfect game while winning 21 games in his first season with the Phillies. He would go on to pitch a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in that year’s divisional series.

He started his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, winning the 2003 American League Cy Young Award, before being traded to the Phillies before the 2010 season.

A spokesperson for the Phillies released a statement on his death.

"We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay’s untimely death," the spokesperson wrote. "There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass along our condolences to Brandy, Ryan and Braden."



This story is developing. Check back for updates.

