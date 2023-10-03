Pop-up ‘Ramp Raves' hidden under freeway bridges keeping officers in San Diego busy

The night of July 30 under the Interstate 805 overpass in Sorrento Valley, near the Pacific Sorrento Technology Park, the rave was on.

CHP Sergeant Brian Pennings says parties like these “ramp raves" are all the rage statewide

“They will bring in their own lighting, their own power source. They’ll bring in their own makeshift bars and serve alcoholic beverages,“ Sgt. Pennings said.

Many of these parties are found on state and city-owned property under ramps and overpasses.

“You are out of plain sight and out of view at the time of day in which these gatherings occur,“ Sgt. Pennings said.

CHP and the San Diego Police Department have shut down at least four this year. NBC 7 cameras were rolling after SDPD ended a rave under the Morena Boulevard overpass in late September.

They found makeshift bars made from plywood. Cases of hard seltzer were confiscated and hundreds of bottles of hard liquor were poured onto the ground by officers.

“The ones I have been involved in have included not only alcohol but underage drinking and drug abuse,” Sgt. Pennings said.

Two months earlier in that same location, one man was taken into custody. A woman was transported to the hospital suffering from what officers said was an overdose.

“It’s an extremely dangerous situation, especially if you are intoxicated,” Sgt. Pennings said.

In the light of day, the Sorrento Valley party site under the I-805 appears much different. It's a construction site complete with piles of dirt, construction equipment and even K-rails you see on the highway. It’s kept empty because of the high-speed traffic up above.

“Because of the speeds that are involved and sometimes vehicles will come off the freeways or objects could be propelled off the freeway,” Sgt. Pennings said.

Depending upon the event coordinator, CHP says they can attract thousands of participants.

The party setups are sophisticated, according to Sgt. Pennings. There are lights, a stage, pricey stereo equipment and generators to run it all.

“They basically can come in and set up and make whatever they need like they are in a regular structured facility,” Sgt. Pennings said.

Promoters use social media to draw a crowd. We reached out to several Instagram account managers advertising such events but got no response.

Participants can face many criminal charges from underage drinking to trespassing. Organizers could face more serious state charges if they're caught supplying controlled substances, Sgt. Pennings said.

Still, the parties go on. The attraction to the next big thing seems stronger than the risks.

Because they are held in remote areas, the CHP is also very concerned intoxicated participants are getting behind the wheel of their cars for the return home.