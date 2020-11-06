Kamala Harris Could Make History As First Female Vice President-Elect

If elected to the vice presidency, Senator Kamala Harris would make history by becoming the nation's first female vice president. The senator would also be the first Black person and the first Southeast Asian American to assume the role.

"I'm going to be so delighted. I'll be excited because women have a lot of power in this world and we need to express ourselves and we’re a valuable piece to this community," one woman told NBC 7 about the prospect of Harris in the White House.

Harris' mother is an Indian immigrant, while her father is Jamaican.

Harris, 56, was born in Oakland and attended Howard University, one of the nation's most prestigious historically Black institutions. Later she served as California's attorney general and then in 2017 was elected to the Senate.

"I know she's our junior Senator and I'm just judging on observation and I'm sure they gave a lot of thought when they were hunting on a vice president candidate, I think ill just have to wait and see on her," one man said.

If elected, Harris' husband Doug Emhoff would become the nation's first second gentleman.