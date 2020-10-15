Still Didn't Get Your Mail-In Ballot? Here's What to Do in San Diego County

By now, most of San Diego County's 1.9 million registered voters should have received their 2020 Presidential Election ballot in the mail.

If you haven't gotten it yet, here's what to do:

Start by checking if your ballot was mailed using this tool on the San Diego County Registrar of Voters website. Fill in the information and check the section titled "Mail Ballot Voting."

If the tool says your ballot has not been mailed, there may be a number of reasons, like you have moved or your information is filled out incorrectly. In these cases, you need to re-register using your current information to receive your ballot.

You have until Oct. 19, 2020, to re-register to vote using this online tool. If you miss that deadline, not to worry; California allows registration up until and on Election Day. Follow these steps here to register to vote conditionally.

If your voter information is up to date and your mail ballot hasn’t arrived, call the Registrar’s office at 858-565-5800.

If you did receive your ballot, great! Make sure to fill it out and return it as soon as possible (but absolutely by Nov. 3) so the Registrar's office can start counting your vote. Then, track your ballot every step of the way using California's "Where's My Ballot" tool.