Read: William Taylor's Opening Statement About Trump-Ukraine

In this file photo taken on July 27, 2019, U.S. Ambassador in Ukraine William Taylor speaks during a briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Former U.S. Ambassador William Taylor testified before congressional lawmakers Tuesday as part of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into whether President Donald Trump abused the powers of the presidency in calling for Ukraine's leader to investigate Trump's political opponents.

Taylor, a career diplomat, raised a red flag in a series of texts with other U.S. diplomats that were previously released.

"As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign,” Taylor said in one message.

Here is Taylor's opening statement.