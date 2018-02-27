Jared Kushner's Security Clearance Downgraded - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Border Wall Lawsuit Ruling Released
logo_sd_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Jared Kushner's Security Clearance Downgraded

The change comes after Chief of Staff John Kelly announced an overhaul of security clearance processes in the West Wing

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Jared Kushner's Security Clearance Downgraded
    Jose Luis Magana/AP
    President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner speaks during the Saban Forum 2017 in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

    White House staffers operating with interim security clearances — including President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner — were told in a memo Friday that they will no longer have access to highly classified information requiring the highest level of clearance, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.

    Kushner himself no longer has access to highly classified information, multiple sources briefed on the memo told NBC News. He is not the only White House aide impacted by the changes: Other senior staff, like Trump's daughter Ivanka, had also been operating on interim clearances for access to highly classified information marked SCI — or, sensitive compartmented information.

    The change comes after Chief of Staff John Kelly announced an overhaul of security clearance processes in the West Wing after domestic violence allegations against staff secretary Rob Porter led to his resignation in early February. Porter was operating on an interim security clearance, with his permanent clearance held up because of these flags.

    In a statement, a Kushner spokesperson said the clearance change will not affect Kushner's work, adding that he did "more than what is expected of him" in the clearance process.  

    Trump: ‘I Really Believe I’d Run in There, Even If I Didn’t Have a Weapon’

    [NATL] Trump: ‘I Really Believe I’d Run in There, Even If I Didn’t Have a Weapon’

    President Donald Trump tells a gathering of U.S. governors that he thinks he would have run into the school where a gunman killed 17 students and staff in Parkland, Florida.

    (Published Monday, Feb. 26, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices