Jared Kushner's Security Clearance Downgraded

White House staffers operating with interim security clearances — including President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner — were told in a memo Friday that they will no longer have access to highly classified information requiring the highest level of clearance, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.

Kushner himself no longer has access to highly classified information, multiple sources briefed on the memo told NBC News. He is not the only White House aide impacted by the changes: Other senior staff, like Trump's daughter Ivanka, had also been operating on interim clearances for access to highly classified information marked SCI — or, sensitive compartmented information.

The change comes after Chief of Staff John Kelly announced an overhaul of security clearance processes in the West Wing after domestic violence allegations against staff secretary Rob Porter led to his resignation in early February. Porter was operating on an interim security clearance, with his permanent clearance held up because of these flags.

In a statement, a Kushner spokesperson said the clearance change will not affect Kushner's work, adding that he did "more than what is expected of him" in the clearance process.

Trump: ‘I Really Believe I’d Run in There, Even If I Didn’t Have a Weapon’