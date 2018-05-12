Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is calling into question part of a report released by Stormy Daniels' attorney about Cohen's alleged banking transactions. Cohen's attorney said some of the transactions attributed to Cohen were actually tied to other people with the same name, in a court filing Wednesday. (Published Thursday, May 10, 2018)

Cohen's Lawyer Says Names on Bank Transactions are Other Michael Cohens

President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, appeared to claim in comments published on Friday that Trump had personally intervened to stop AT&T's attempt to merge with Time Warner, NBC News reported.

Giuliani's comments come after the revelation that AT&T paid $600,000 to Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen for help with "insights" into the president's thinking.

"Whatever lobbying was done didn't reach the president," Giuliani told HuffPost. "He did drain the swamp. The president denied the merger. They didn't get the result they wanted."

Giuliani's comments Friday raised fresh concerns about contacts between the president and the Justice Department, which oversees antitrust cases and is supposed to be an independent arm of the government.

