Americans are living in partisan "bubbles" that worsen political divisions and reinforce biases, former President Barack Obama told David Letterman in a rare extended interview.

"One of the biggest challenges we have to our democracy is the degree to which we don’t share a common baseline of facts," Obama said as part of Letterman's new Netflix series, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction."



"What the Russians exploited but it was already here is we are operating in completely different information universes. If you watch Fox News, you are living on a different planet than you are if you listen to NPR," the 44th president said.



