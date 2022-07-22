California

What Is a Yellow Alert? California's New Law to Help Find Hit-and-Run Drivers

Starting in January, law enforcement agencies can ask the California Highway Patrol to send messages to the public when drivers flee the scene of a crash.

By Danielle Smith

Californians will soon receive Yellow Alerts as part of a statewide effort to stop hit-and-run drivers.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that gives officers a tool to help track down drivers who leave the scene of a hit-and-run crash.

Starting in January, law enforcement agencies will be able to ask the California Highway Patrol to activate a "Yellow Alert" when drivers flee the scene of a fatal crash.

Using similar technology as the Amber and Silver Alerts system, freeway signs in designated areas will display information about the suspect or the suspect's vehicle, such as the license plate or make and model.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The legislation was introduced by Assemblyman Jim Patterson.

“When a driver leaves the scene of the crime, they fail to do the most humane thing – to stay and render critical aid to the person they hurt,” Patterson said in a statement to NBC4. “We need to do everything possible to help law enforcement find these drivers so they can be held accountable for their actions.”

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaGavin Newsomhit and runCalifornia Highway Patroldrivers
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us