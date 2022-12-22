Pregnant Woman Injured in Possible Road Rage Shooting in San Bernardino

A pregnant woman was injured in a possible road rage shooting at a San Bernardino intersection Thursday in a violent chain of events that began about a mile away.

The woman was hospitalized, but details about her condition were not immediately available. Family members told NBCLA she is pregnant.

No arrests were reported. A detailed description of the shooter's car was not immediately available.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Sycamore Creek Drive and Clearwater Parkway. Authorities said the shooting occurred after some type of dispute between people in two vehicles that started at a different location.