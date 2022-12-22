San Bernardino

Pregnant Woman Injured in Possible Road Rage Shooting in San Bernardino

No arrests were reported in the shooting reported after a dispute between people in two vehicles.

By Alex Vasquez and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pregnant woman was injured in a possible road rage shooting at a San Bernardino intersection Thursday in a violent chain of events that began about a mile away.

The woman was hospitalized, but details about her condition were not immediately available. Family members told NBCLA she is pregnant.

No arrests were reported. A detailed description of the shooter's car was not immediately available.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Sycamore Creek Drive and Clearwater Parkway. Authorities said the shooting occurred after some type of dispute between people in two vehicles that started at a different location.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

San Bernardino
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us