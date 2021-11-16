Woman Seriously Injured In Crash That Ended Police Pursuit

A 43-year-old woman was seriously injured Tuesday night when she crashed a pickup truck in Lincoln Heights at the end of a chase that began in Ventura County.

The chase started with a domestic violence report in the Santa Barbara area. Authorities began pursuing the woman driving a black GMC Denali pickup truck in Ventura County just before 6:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman led police at high speed on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway through Mission Hills, Burbank and Glendale before crashing into the back of a semi truck near Dodger Stadium about 7 p.m.

The Denali came to a stop on the left shoulder of the southbound Golden State Freeway. Officers shut down the southbound sides of the freeway as they waited with guns drawn but did not immediately approach the smoking vehicle.

After a few minutes, they approached carefully as the vehicle interior was hidden by deployed airbags so they could not see the status of the driver. They were able to pull the driver out of the vehicle and she appeared to be unconscious.

Paramedics later treated the driver and performed CPR as they wheeled her on a stretcher into an ambulance.

The Golden State Freeway was closed on both sides in the vicinity of the crash and for an unknown duration while authorities investigated the crash.