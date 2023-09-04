Woman fights off naked man who broke into her Santa Monica apartment: Police

A woman successfully fought off a man she found next to her bed naked after he made his way into her apartment, the Santa Monica Police Department said on Monday.

The woman called police at about 1 a.m. Saturday from her home in the 1500 block of 15th Street, where detectives as well as a department forensics unit were dispatched.

The woman reported that she woke up to find the man nude, standing next to her bed. After a brief struggle, the woman was able to open the front door of her apartment and force the attacker out, the Santa Monica Police Department reported.

The #SantaMonica Police Department (SMPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a 29-year-old Cordell Dionte Studley wanted assault with intent to commit rape.



Studley is described as Male, Black, approximately 5-10" with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair.



Anyone… pic.twitter.com/3dr5L1PmvZ — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) September 4, 2023

Police released photos of the suspect, 29-year-old Cordell Dionte Studley, who was wanted on suspicion of residential burglary, false imprisonment and assault with intent to commit rape.

They said Studley was observed at the same apartment complex twice the previous day.

The department later said Studley was taken into custody, but did not say where or when he was arrested.

Police urged anyone with information about the suspect or the alleged crime to call them at 310-458-8420 or 310-458-8427. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.