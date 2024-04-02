Who has the ticket? $1M Powerball winner sold at Virginia grocery store

Someone has the golden ticket.

A Powerball ticket sold at a grocery store in Fairfax County, Virginia, for Monday night’s drawing is worth $1 million and the winner did not immediately claim the prize, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was sold at the Safeway store at 8646 Richmond Highway, in the Mount Vernon area.

“The million-dollar question now is: Who has that ticket?” Virginia Lottery officials said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The winning numbers for the April 1 drawing were 19-24-40-42-56, and the Powerball number was 23, lottery officials said.

The ticket sold at Safeway matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball number and jackpot of over $1 billion.

The Powerball jackpot rose to a whopping estimated $1.09 billion after no one won the big prize on Monday.

The winner of the $1 million prize has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. If you have the ticket, sign the back right away to establish ownership, Virginia Lottery officials advise.

The odds of winning the big jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, and the overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25, Virginia Lottery says.