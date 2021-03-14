‘White Pride' Graffiti Found at Willow Glen Middle School

San Jose authorities confirmed Sunday a controversial graffiti was spotted on Willow Glen Middle School grounds.

The graffiti was scrawled on a wooden box protecting electrical equipment and it reads "white pride."

It was discovered by an Asian-American mother dropping off her son at a swim meet. She took a picture that eventually reached the school district and prompted action to remove the graffiti.

The woman who discovered the photo told NBC Bay Area she's surprised and scared because the person responsible for the graffiti wanted young people to see it.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

"I’d like to see maybe education in those environments, both in middle school and in high school and maybe for it not to be quiet," she said. "It should spark conversation even if it is uncomfortable conversation."

“San José Unified received a call this morning about graffiti at Willow Glen Middle. We dispatched a crew to remove the graffiti and apply fresh paint," said Willow Glen Middle School principal in a statement. "We appreciate neighbors helping to keep our schools safe and crime-free by reporting vandalism and other issues so we can quickly repair. Unfortunately, graffiti on public spaces is common in San José, and we respond right away to all vandalism at our schools.”

No further details were available.