More than two years after a Texas Jack-in-the-Box drive-thru worker opened fire on a South Florida family during a French fry dispute, video of the incident has been released by the attorney for the family.

The surveillance video released Tuesday shows the March 2021 incident at the fast food restaurant near George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

Anthony Ramos of Miami had been working in the area and had stopped to get a meal with his pregnant wife and their 6-year-old daughter when there was an argument over French fries with the employee, Alonniea Ford.

The video shows Ford throwing items out of the drive-thru window at the family's car before pulling out a handgun and opening fire on their vehicle.

Ford pleaded guilty to a deadly conduct in the charge, but Ramos and his family have sued Jack-in-the-Box, with their attorney saying they need to do a better job of screening workers.

"I had my daughter in the back of the car to worry about, I had my wife, she was pregnant at the time, and to me it was unacceptable," Ramos said.

In a statement last year when the lawsuit was announced, a Jack-in-the-Box spokesperson said they don't comment on legal matters, "particularly those which involve independent franchise owners."