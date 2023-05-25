Video Shows California Officer Tracking Down Runaway Horse and Riding it Back to Owner

A Burbank, California, officer who grew up around horses in Colombia successfully wrangled a horse on the loose back to safety.

Burbank police officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, to Riverside Drive and Mariposa Street after receiving a report about a horse running loose.

“A concerned citizen said she saw a riderless horse running frantically down the street with a saddle attached, leading her to believe that the rider had fallen off and was hurt”, said Sgt. Brent Fekety, Burbank Police Officer.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the horse, named Oreo, grazing on the front lawn of a residence, and that’s when Officer Nicolas Moreno came to the rescue.

"When I see the horse, I see it getting a little flustered as more units come to help us. My concern is getting it to safety," said Moreno.

The owner said the horse had gotten spooked after a ride and ran off.

Moreno rode Oreo back to its owner, and the two were happily reunited, police said.