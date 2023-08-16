DONALD TRUMP

Trump and co-defendants expected to be booked at Fulton County jail, sheriff says

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said arrest warrants have been issued and set an Aug. 25 deadline for all defendants to surrender voluntarily

By Summer Concepcion | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia 2020 election probe are expected to be booked at the Fulton County jail, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

The booking and arraignment processes in criminal cases operate separately in Fulton County, the sheriff’s office noted. Some arraignments may be virtual as dictated by the presiding judge.

“At this point, based on guidance received from the District Attorney’s office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail,” Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Natalie Ammons said in a statement.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

DONALD TRUMP
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us