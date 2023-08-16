Trump and co-defendants expected to be booked at Fulton County jail, sheriff says

Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia 2020 election probe are expected to be booked at the Fulton County jail, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

The booking and arraignment processes in criminal cases operate separately in Fulton County, the sheriff’s office noted. Some arraignments may be virtual as dictated by the presiding judge.

“At this point, based on guidance received from the District Attorney’s office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail,” Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Natalie Ammons said in a statement.

