Tribby the horse rescued in Shadow Hills

The 27-year-old horse fell into a muddy hole while walking with his owner and another horse.

By Helen Jeong

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Firefighters rescued a horse that got stuck in the mud near the Hansen Dam Recreation Center in Shadow Hills Monday.

When rescue workers first responded to the scene on 11250 W. Wentworth St., they realized hoisting the horse by a helicopter would be challenging due to trees blocking the overhead space.

Instead, ground crews used rescue equipment to remove muddy soil around the horse. 

“Crews diverted some water, used shovels to partially dig the horse out, then used a tow strap and a team of firefighters to pull the horse free,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The owner suspected the recent storms may have caused the 27-year-old horse named Tribby to fall into the muddy spot.

“Obviously the river has changed,” Diana Wooley, Tribby’s owner, said. “There was a hole, and he fell into a hole. I tried to get him out, but I knew it was futile.”

Nearly two hours after rescue workers got to the scene, Tribby was finally freed from the muddy ground . 

Video from the scene showed the horse was shaking a little bit and may need a bath. But his owner said, despite his age, Tribby would be able to shake it off the shock and be OK.

The fire department also said after LA Animal Services' Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team (SMART) evaluated the horse, it determined no veterinary care was needed.

