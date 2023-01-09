‘I Feel Lucky': Tree Falls on Castro Valley Home, Just Above Teen's Bed

As the Bay Area continues to get hit by one storm after another, the threat of downed trees looms larger with each round of rain.

A Castro Valley teen is counting his blessings after a tree fell through the roof of his family home and landed just above his bed.

Christopher Dykes was sounds asleep Monday morning in his grandma’s in-law unit when a 100-foot eucalyptus tree crashed through the roof.

“Woke up at 3 o'clock to the loudest noise I’ve ever heard,” he said. “I just hopped out of bed and looked up and the sheet rock was gone and the beams were hanging down, and went outside and there's a giant tree on my house.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A 100-foot tree fell through the roof of a Castro Valley home Monday, nearly-missing 18-year-old Chris Dykes. NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to the teen who might’ve just had the luckiest day of his life.

The home was significantly damaged, but incredibly, no one was hurt.

Dykes believes the home’s chimney may have saved his life.

“There’s the one branch that was through the roof, resting on the chimney,” he said. “So it’s a brick chimney so I’m thinking that was a little stronger than the plywood on the roof and the two-by-fours.”

Dykes said his grandma had an arborist over Sunday, who told them to call the county in the morning about the tree. But as he puts it, the tree beat them to it.

But, he’s thankful to be standing knowing there could’ve been a much different outcome.

“I feel lucky, it could’ve been worse. Obviously it’s not ideal but everyone is safe,” said Dykes.