TODAY's Craig Melvin creates tie and sock set in honor of late brother

When my brother, Lawrence, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance was the first place my family turned to for support, resources and guidance. Colorectal cancer is the third-most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second-leading cause of cancer death in men and women combined in the United States. In its early stages, colorectal cancer is very treatable, with a five-year survival rate of 90%. It’s also highly preventable with screening.

Since 2021, I have served on the Colorectal Cancer Alliance’s Board of Directors. It’s become my mission to raise awareness about young-onset colorectal cancer, not only in memory of my resilient brother, but also with the hope that in sparking conversation within families and the Black community, we’ll save lives.

This inspired me to design and create a TODAY tie and sock set in honor of my brother, Lawrence, and to raise greater awareness about the importance of preventive screening.

In recognition of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month NBCUniversal will be making a donation in support of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

