Timeline: Sex Assault Allegations Against Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy

Adult film star Ron Jeremy faces charges of rape and sexual assault dating from 1996 to 2020, authorities allege.

Jeremy, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was investigated and charged by a district attorney's task force formed to take on sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry as the #MeToo era gained momentum in late 2017.

He has been held in jail since his arrest in June 2020.

Jeremy has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

An email seeking comment from his attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, was not returned. But Golfarb has said he is "innocent of all the charges" and they would prove it.

Below is a timeline of the allegations.

Woman Alleges Rape During Valley Photo Shoot

October 1996

A 19-year-old woman alleges she was raped by the defendant in October 1996 during a photo shoot in the San Fernando Valley, prosecutors said.

Ron Jeremy Accused of Rape at a Nightclub Party

October 2000

A 26-year-old woman alleges rape at a party in a nightclub, according to the LA County District Attorney.

Sex Assault Alleged at Strip Club in City of Industry

Sometime between 2002 and 2003

Jeremy is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a strip club in the City of Industry, officials said.

Woman Alleges Sexual Assaulted at Bar

January 2003

He is accused of sexually assaulting a 38-year-old woman at a West Hollywood bar he frequented, according to prosecutors.

15-Year-Old Girl Alleges Rape

June 2004

The defendant is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

17-Year-Old Girl Alleges Rape

2008

A 17-year-old girl alleges she was raped by the defendant at a home in Woodland Hills, officials said.

Woman Alleges Rape at Jeremy's Home

2010

A woman alleges she was sexually assaulted at the defendant's home.

Jeremy is Charges With Rape in Los Angeles County

June 24, 2020

LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announces that Jeremy has been charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014.

Jeremy Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges

July 27, 2020

Jeremy pleads not guilty to charges of raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate attacks dating back to 2014.

New Sex Assault Counts Added

Aug. 31, 2020

Jeremy is charged with 20 additional sexual assault counts, involving 12 women and a teen girl, that date back to 2004, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

Additional Sexual Assault Counts Filed

Oct. 28, 2020

Seven additional sexual assault counts were filed against Ron Jeremy involving six women for incidents that date back to 1996, the LA County District Attorney's Office said.

14 Cases Fall Out of Statute of Limitations

Oct. 28, 2020

Fourteen cases were declined because they were outside the statute of limitations, the DA said.

Jeremy Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges

Oct. 29, 2020

Jeremy pleads not guilty to new charges of rape and sexual assault involving six victims, including a teenage girl.

Ron Jeremy is Indicted

Aug. 19, 2021

Jeremy is indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 women and girls dating back more than two decades.

Jeremy's Accusers Speak Out

Nov. 12, 2021

The BBC airs footage of allegations made by women alleging Jeremy groped, assaulted and raped women.

Ron Jeremy Sued

Nov. 12, 2020

Jeremy is sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a Los Angeles hotel in May, Variety reports.

Case Suspended Over Mental Health Questions

May 17, 2022

Court proceedings are suspended after a lawyer raises doubts about Jeremy's mental health, the LA Times reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.