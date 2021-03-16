Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods ‘Recovering at Home' Following Violent Accident

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods wrote in a message on his Twitter account.

By Shahan Ahmed

FILE - Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 20, 2020.
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP (File)

Golfer Tiger Woods was back home Tuesday after being released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center following a violent crash on the Palos Verdes Peninsula last month.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods wrote in a message on his Twitter account Tuesday.

The world-famous golfer thanked doctors, nurses and staff at both Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where the golfer was rushed for emergency surgery following the early morning crash on Hawthorne Boulevard, and at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where Woods was later transported.

Added Woods, "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Business 9 hours ago

Tiger Woods Returns to Golf Video Games for the First Time Since 2013

Tiger Woods Mar 5

Man Found Tiger Woods Unconscious After SUV Crash

tiger woods accident Mar 1

Tiger Woods Breaks Silence After Crash, Thanks Golfers and Fans for ‘Touching' Gesture

This article tagged under:

Tiger Woodstiger woods accident
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us