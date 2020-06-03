Three Cute Cubs Born to a Local Mountain Lion

By Alysia Gray Painter

Sometimes you not only see a photograph, but you hear it.

And if you're especially taken with the image? You might even feel as though you can feel it, too.

So feeling the furry cuteness and hearing the soft mewing of the newest little lions to call the Santa Monica Mountains home is totally understandable.

The tiny trio's mom? P-54, a 3-year-old mountain lion. She recently gave birth to two boys and a girl in the wilderness area, and rangers think this is her first litter.

The rangers at the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area are not only bowled over by the sweetness of P-54's babies, like any onlooker would be, but what their births signify for the conservation and health of mountain lions in our region.

Take a look now and learn more about these cute cubs, their names, and their dad, too.

4 photos
1/4
NPS/Jeff Sikich
EMPTY_CAPTION" P-54, a three-year old mountain lion living in the Santa Monica Mountains, recently gave birth to a litter of kittens – males P-82 and P-83, and female P-84. Researchers believe this is her first litter," read a post from Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.
2/4
NPS/Jeff Sikich
EMPTY_CAPTION"It’s always good news to discover a new litter of kittens, but biologists are hopeful for another reason: the presumed father, male mountain lion P-63, may have just brought something that is much needed into the Santa Monica Mountains – genetic diversity."
3/4
NPS/Jeff Sikich
EMPTY_CAPTION"More than four months ago, P-63, the only adult male radio-collared mountain lion living in the Santa Monica Mountains, was repeatedly “located” with P-54 over two days, which is generally an indication of a mating interaction. Approximately 90 days later, researchers noticed a series of localized GPS locations indicating that either P-54 was feeding at a kill site or that she had given birth."
4/4
NPS/Jeff Sikich
To read more about these majestic babies, visit the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area's Facebook page now.

This article tagged under:

NATURE

More Photo Galleries

‘Sensorio’ on the Central Coast to Glow Again
‘Sensorio’ on the Central Coast to Glow Again
Two New Rhino Calves Enjoyed a Safari Park Adventure
Two New Rhino Calves Enjoyed a Safari Park Adventure
Photos: Downtown ‘Justice for George’ Protest, Aftermath on May 31, 2020
Photos: Downtown ‘Justice for George’ Protest, Aftermath on May 31, 2020
Photos: La Mesa Protest on May 30, 2020
Photos: La Mesa Protest on May 30, 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us