This Week: Disneyland’s ‘Rise of the Resistance’ Opens

'Rise of the Resistance' Rises at Disneyland park: What rises in the world of "Star Wars"? The two suns of Tatooine, yes. The moons of Endor, for sure. And this newest attraction inside Galaxy's Edge, one that gives brave Resistance fighters the chance to square off against AT-ATs and Stormtroopers and a host of iconic foes. The experience arrives nearly eight months after the opening of the "Star Wars"-themed land, so count on plenty of super-stoked fans to be ready to ride, and rise, starting on Jan. 17.

"The Last Ship" opens: If you know Sting's album "The Soul Cages," you know that the songs roam some moving and story-sweet territory. It isn't often that we get to see a record come to life, in a fresh form, but is what audiences will experience at The Ahmanson Theatre starting on Jan. 14. The legendary musicians stars in this tale, which finds its heart and soul among the shipbuilders of a sea-close burg. The show is running through Feb. 16, 2020.

MOCA Is Now Free: Even if you didn't join the Jan. 11 celebration at the Museum of Contemporary Art on Grand Avenue or The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Little Tokyo, you can still enjoy what the celebration was all about: Both museum locations are now free, thanks to a generous gift from Carolyn Clark Powers, MOCA Board President. Open dates and hours will vary at the two art-filled institutions, so check before going. But one thing to know for sure? You won't pay to get in, when you do.

Hida | A Woodworking Tradition in the Making opens: The exquisite pieces of furniture created by the artisans of the Hida region in Japan have become known around the world for their elegance, beauty, and durability. You can find these pieces on display in Hollywood, over three months, starting on Jan. 16. The place? JAPAN HOUSE, in Hollywood, which will feature pieces from the Hida Sangyo Co., works of furniture art that speak to sustainability as well as "a closer connection to our natural world."

Puppets and Pizza: Find your way across the bridge of the week, the vast middle bit that we all collectively refer to as Wednesday? It can be tricky, even when life is lovely and mostly drama-free. Still, though, finding a night of puppetry, in the vicinity of pizza, feels like the right way to get across the hump. Piencone Pizzeria, Creamery, and Pub in Eagle Rock can help us out on the pizza front, and the Bob Baker Marionettes? They'll be visiting the pizzeria on Jan. 15 for some fun, dancing, and performance. Details? Find them here.