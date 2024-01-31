This ‘Teeny Tiny Art Mart' will be awash in big finds in Oceanside

What to Know The Teeny Tiny Art Mart at the Oceanside Museum of Art

Feb. 14-18 (the full exhibit); the virtual sale begins Feb. 18 and pieces will be removed as they sell; on view through March 10

All pieces are priced at $25; submissions are open through Jan. 28

MASSIVE BIG-A-TUDE IN ART... isn't just about the physical size of a particular canvas; it is, of course, about what is depicted and how it makes you feel, dream, and think. Even the most dainty and diminutive details of a painting can stick with us for years, even if we can't exactly elucidate what the rest of the wider work captured. So we do raise a hearty XL cheer for the XS art in this world, including the hundreds of compact canvases that will soon line the walls of the Oceanside Museum of Art. This is an institution that has been lauded for embracing the offbeat — exhibits have celebrated eclectic icons like Disney legend Rolly Crump and artist Everett Peck — and its Teeny Tiny Art Mart continues this quirky tradition. But the "quirky" element isn't even the central headline: The exhibit is open to public submissions, so be sure to get yours in by Jan. 28.

THE 5x5 SIZE... of the wee works is something that will surely inform artists, but the themes truly run the gamut. Hearts, animals, bright colors, and abstract designs are some of the subjects seen in past Teeny Tiny Art Marts. The museum reveals that several prominent artists from around the region will participate, too, creating a further stir. It's a stir that has a distinct note of niceness, by the by, thanks to the marvelous mart's art-for-everyone spirit: The happening "is a celebration of creativity and community spirit, with a special focus on making art accessible and affordable for all." That means every canvas is priced at $25, "ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to own an original piece of art." Before the sale begins, though, there is the viewing of all the submissions. Be at OCMA from Feb. 14-18 to admire them all. They'll be on view through March 10, but keep in mind that pieces will be removed as they are sold when the virtual sale begins on Feb. 18.