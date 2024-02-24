Thieves target family-owned barbershop in Downey

Downey-based business owners are searching for the pair of thieves who broke into a barbershop and a dry cleaner business early Friday.

Surveillance footage showed two men driving into a parking lot near Paramount Boulevard and Gray Road around 1:30 a.m. and then approaching an area barbershop. One of the men smashed the window and in a mere two minutes, the pair stole cash and hundreds of dollars worth of equipment including clippers, scissors and brushes.

Victor Munoz, owner of Dave’s Barber Shop, said he’s in disbelief that the family-owned business, which has been in operation for more than 50 years, was targeted.

“Why? Why would you need these clippers? They’re no good to you,” Munoz said when asked what he would tell the perpetrators. “You just basically ruined, you know, our week. You’re costing me a lot of money stuff I know you’re going to end up throwing away.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the burglary.