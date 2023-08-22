Thieves target Beverly Hills wig shop that serves cancer patients

Thieves smashed their way into a Beverly Hills wig shop and in a mere two minutes, made off with thousands of dollars of merchandise that included hair pieces for clients going through chemotherapy.

The Wig Fairy, a La Cienega Boulevard-based shop, specializes in selling wigs made from human hair. A large part of the business’ clientele is made of people who are experiencing hair loss, including those who are going through cancer treatments.

“They come to us and say, ’Please make me look like myself. The last thing I need is -- I don’t want people to give me pity. I don’t want people to know I am wearing wigs,” said Mona Zargar, the business’ owner.

Surveillance footage captured what appeared to be three individuals breaking into the store on Tuesday and ransacking it before taking off. Although disappointed with the loss, Zargar said she is most torn about not being able to deliver for her customers.

“How do I explain to them that I don’t have a wig for you?” she said.

Zargar explained that the process of creating the wigs is a personal one, with each client in mind to make them shine.

“We do color them to match their skin tones to what their natural hair looks,” the shop’s owner said. “Like, we cut them according to their face shape we cut them to fit their heads.”

Beverly Hills police are investigating the burglary and believe the three thieves may be women. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-550-4951.