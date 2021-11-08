Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A quick-thinking Tennessee pastor stopped a man who pulled out a gun during a church service on Sunday, tackling the suspect from behind and bringing him to the ground, harrowing surveillance video shows.

Dezire Baganda, 26, was sitting at the front of Sunday's service at the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church when he suddenly pulled out a gun and walked up to the altar, where the pastor was praying with several members, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

He waved the gun around, told everyone to get up and “pointed the handgun at the congregation,” police said. That's when police said the pastor tackled Baganda and others helped disarm him before any shots were fired. They kept him pinned to the ground until officers arrived to the scene, police said.

