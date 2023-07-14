Temperatures are toasty, so let's ride a gondola to the top of Mammoth Mountain

What to Know Scenic Gondola Rides at Mammoth Mountain

Rides begin at $34 for adults; there's a Stay & Gondola Package, too, if you're spending the night (available through Sept. 16, 2023)

The Summit Sunset Party, which features live music and a convivial atmosphere at over 11,000 feet, is Sept. 3; $49 adult (other ticketing tiers are available)

WHEN A SUMMER SWELTER SETS IN, and we begin to do double-takes when we encounter triple-digit forecasts, and there's little relief in immediate sight, daydreams of aerial trams, window-lined gondolas, and high-in-the-sky transportation start to peak, er, pique our curiosity. That's because we know a number of these remarkable vehicles run daily around California, marvelous modes of transport that possess a knack for quickly whisking people to higher elevations that don't seem quite as swelter-ish as places below. It's true that some tram fans and gondola buffs turn to these rides when winter is at its briskest, and snow play is the ultimate goal at the top, but some adventurers prefer to go gondola when the days are long and the nights are generally cool, not cold.

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN... is the pretty, peak-packed place for Scenic Gondola Rides when summer is at its zenith. True, the snow has mostly vamoosed, though you may still see patchy places, here and there, but the air will be on the crisper side. And the temperatures? Even if they inch up you'll rarely utter the word "sweltering" while calling upon the Eastern Sierra destination. You can book your ride in advance or go with a Stay & Gondola Package, which gives overnight visitors the choice of five area properties (and, yep, a free adult Scenic Gondola ticket "for every night" the package is booked, as well as a pair of complimentary admissions for children).

MINARETS AT DUSK: But you say you're seeking a sound-sweet spin on your gondola experience? Consider the Sunset Summit Party on Sept. 3, which will feature a trip up Mammoth Mountain and live music, too. Oh yes: And you'll get to breathe in the sight of those marvelous Minarets as the sun bids the majestic range its nightly farewell.