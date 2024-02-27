Taylor Swift gave this sweet gift to Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs football team

Taylor Swift is always gonna bake it off.

The "Cruel Summer" singer knew the way to surprise and delight boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates was to put her baking skills to good use. So, during the NFL season, the pop star whipped up some pop tarts as a treat for the football players.

"She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts," Chiefs coach Andy Reid shared on NFL on NBC Feb. 27, hinting that Swift clearly knew the way to their hearts. "It was over. She knew right where to go."

Following night one of the Eras Tour in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 23, the pop star embraced her NFL star beau in a sweet clip fans posted to social media.

And although Reid unfortunately didn't get one of the treats—joking that the offensive linemen "definitely" didn't save him a bite—he appreciated that it was a way for Swift to try and "fit in" with the team.

It wasn't the first time that Swift — whose love of baking is legendary — has traded a gown shaped like a pastry for actual pastries for Kelce. The 34-year-old even baked some cinnamon rolls for one of the tight end's pregame parties in October.

And perhaps Swift's baked goods were just what the Chiefs needed to help cinch their 2024 Super Bowl victory.

After all, Coach Reid had nothing but praise for her.

"I knew her dad and her mom, good, solid people. I met her when she was young," he explained. "And she's so grounded for who she is."

In fact, her popularity has not gone unnoticed by the 65-year-old, who added, "Since the queen has passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world. But she handles it."

And as for the constant discussions around Swift and Kelce' relationship? Reid noted that the reactions from the "dads, Brads, and Chads," as Swift previously called their critics, was not a distraction for any of the players.

"It was never an issue, honestly," he said. "Kelce handled it great. She handled it great. And it was never an issue."

