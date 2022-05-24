14 Students, One Teacher Killed in Texas School Shooting: Governor

Fourteen children and a teacher were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside an elementary school.

The 18-year-old man was shot and killed by police officers, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The ages of the students were not immediately available. Students killed and injured were in 2nd, 3rd and 4th grades, according to local police.

Abbott says the shooter had a handgun and possibly a rifle. NBC News reported that law enforcement said the man had shot his grandmother before the mass shooting at the school, although details surrounding that shooting were not immediately clear.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School just after 11:30 a.m. local time. The school has an enrollment of just under 600 students. Earlier, the district had said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

Two police officers were also injured but are expected to survive, Abbott said.

The shooter was identified as Salvador Ramos.

The shooting in Texas came less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime. Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes. There is a funeral home across the street from the school.

This is a breaking news update. Please check back for updates. Previous story below.

The shooting happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, approximately 86 miles from San Antonio.