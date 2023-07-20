Streaming has surpassed cable as America's most-watched viewing platform

Streaming services now command a greater share of viewers than cable, data published by Nielsen show.

That means apps like Netflix and other streaming platforms capture 38% of all television viewing, compared with 31% for traditional cable, the data show.

In a sign of streaming's rapid rise, as recently as May 2021, the shares were 26% for streaming and 39% for cable.

But as of June, YouTube alone comprised nearly 9% of all TV usage, while Netflix captured 8.2%.

Netflix on Wednesday touted the overall jump in streaming as a percentage of all TV viewing in its quarterly letter to shareholders.

"Consumers have so many amazing entertainment choices — from movies and TV shows to sports and news to gaming and social media just to name a few," the company said. "We expect that competition will remain intense, including within streaming."

