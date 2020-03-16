‘Stranger Things’ Convention Moves to Summer

What to Know Aug. 1 and 2, 2020 (new dates)

LA Convention Center

LA admission passes purchased for April will be honored

Just about everyone knows that Halloween in Southern California begins not on October 1, but two months prior to that, when the first bags of candy corns show up on store shelves and various spook spectaculars begin to pop up in our event feeds.

So the fact that one of the eeriest entertainment-based pleasures around has now found a new home at the very start of August feels like it fits in a frightfully fun way.

We speak of "Stranger Things," which just previewed its upcoming fourth season on Valentine's Day 2020.

The obsessed-over Netflix phenom was due to have its major Los Angeles fan convention on April 4-5, but due to the COVID-19 virus, it has been officially moved.

Information on your admission passes to the April event and other must-knows about tickets may be found at this site.

Are you spending your time at home rewatching the first three series? Or perhaps teaching yourself to play Dungeons & Dragons, the roleplaying game that's much-loved by several characters on the show?

Best plan to be at the LA Convention Center on Aug. 1 and 2 for a mondo, Upside Down delight of a gathering, one that will see several stars from the show, as well as all kinds of fan-fun merchandise and happenings.

Spend some time on the Eleven costume now, and get up on your "Stranger Things" plotlines in advance of the August eek-stravaganza.