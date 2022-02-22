police pursuit

Stolen Limo Party Bus Slams Into Car in Chase North of LA

The 40-foot long bus was reported stolen in San Diego before the chase on the 405, 5 and 14 freeways in the Los Angeles area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

The pursuit of a limo party bus that was stolen in the San Diego area ended with a crash Tuesday afternoon on a highway north of Los Angeles.

Details about the theft of the 40-foot limo party bus were not immediately available. It was reported stolen in the San Diego area.

The pursuit, which began around 11:30 a.m., was on the 5 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley at midday. The driver of the black bus continued north onto the 14 Freeway.

The bus slammed into the rear end of a car on Pearblossom Highway in the Acton area. The bus slowly drifted into oncoming traffic before rolling to a stop.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A stolen limo party bus rear-ends a car on Highway 138 north of Los Angeles.
NBCLA
A stolen limo party bus rear-ends a car on Highway 138 north of Los Angeles.

Steam appeared to be coming from the front of the bus following the crash. The driver was taken into custody.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

Ukraine 3 hours ago

Biden Announces Sanctions Against Russia; US Troops Moving to Baltic Region

5G networks 5 hours ago

AT&T Will Shut Down Its 3G Network Tuesday. What You Need to Know

Details about the driver's identity were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

police pursuitchase
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us